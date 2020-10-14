Households Calculation: A three-month layoff reduces the income of a high-income family the most

The biggest item of expenditure for families is housing. The price of rented housing is rising at an annual rate of about a couple of percent, while the price tag for owner-occupied housing is declining.

Both the three-month lay-off of parents reduces the income of a well-income family the most, according to the Example Families 2020–2022 report prepared by the Wage Earners’ Research Institute.

The redundancies have the greatest impact on the income of a high-income family, both in percentage terms and in euros, as the earnings-related daily allowance covers the smallest part of the monthly salary.

With the corona pandemic, the number of workers laid off has risen sharply. According to the report, there were sometimes more than 170,000 laid off in May.

In relative terms this year, the largest beneficiaries are calculated to be retired couples and the unemployed living on labor market support. The improvement in income is due to increases in the minimum pensions and basic security, and those receiving labor market support benefit from the temporary epidemic compensation for the last quarter of the year.

A comparison of the effects of the three-month lay-off includes a well-income family, a family of white-collar workers and a family of employees. The example family calculations examine a total of seven different households and the impact of earned income, income transfers and taxes, as well as tax-like payments, on the purchasing power of households.

Rent have, according to the report, increased at an average annual rate of 2 per cent, while the cost of owner-occupied housing has fallen by an average of half a per cent between 2014 and 2019. The report predicts that owner-occupied housing will continue to fall in price by 2022.

According to the report, the real income of people living in rent will grow less than the income of people living in owner-occupied housing. For example, for unemployed people living in a rental dwelling, rent can account for almost 40 per cent of total monthly consumption.

According to the report, the cost of renting housing particularly affects working families, single parents and the unemployed. According to the report, high-income families, white-collar families and retired couples live more often in owner-occupied housing.

Report according to tax-like social security contributions will increase in the next few years. For low-income families, according to the report, this may mean that as earnings increase, they may reduce income transfers received.

According to the report, for example, taxation of single-parent families will tighten during the forecast period, even though incomes themselves will rise.

Compared to 2015, the monthly disposable income of all families will increase by 2022. Income increases by EUR 790 for a high-income family, EUR 549 for a white-collar family, EUR 469 for an employee family, EUR 141 for a single-parent family and EUR 196 per month for a retired couple.

The monthly income of an unemployed person receiving labor market support will increase by 152 euros and the income of an unemployed person living with earnings-related unemployment allowance will increase by 82 euros.