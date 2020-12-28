Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s grand wedding will be talked about for several days, as videos and pictures related to their wedding are constantly going viral on the Internet. Now another video of this new couple is going viral, in which he is seen attending a party after his reception.

In the video, Gauhar and Zaid are seen hand in hand in a hotel. Gauhar looks very cute in a sequential lehenga-kurti with her dupatta and wearing heavy gold jewelery. Zaid is in a navy blue suit. During this time he is strongly welcomed by his family members upon reaching the venue. And the rose petals rained on them. Also, Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s song ‘Tu Jo Mila’ was also sung to welcome him. During this, Gauhar also supported him and sang together.

It seems that the party was hosted before Gauhar left Mumbai, after which Gauhar is said to have gone to Lucknow for the shooting. The actress was seen in a pink kurta-salwar and a mask at Mumbai airport. Zaid landed her at the airport and the two men were seen hugging each other at the airport.

Actress Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s wedding preparations in full swing, Instagram photos shared

Gauhar and Zaid tied the knot in a traditional Nikah ceremony in Mumbai on 25 December. This was followed by a reception which was attended by everyone from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to television artist Gautam Rhode, Hussain Kuwajerwala. Gauhar was seen in a maroon and gold color Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Zaid was seen in a black sherwani.

Zayed is seen hugging his family members and friends after the ceremony in a new viral video of Nikah. One of the guests is also getting emotional during this and the rest are trying to make them happy. In another video, Gauhar can be seen giving a touch-up to Zaid before Nikah.