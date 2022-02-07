Per capita household income in Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries rose 0.2% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, the organization said on Monday. According to a statement, the indicator is 4% above pre-pandemic levels.

Also according to the OECD, income increased for most members of the group in the period, including Germany (+1.1%), Italy (+1.0%), Austria (+4.4%) and the Netherlands (+3%).

On the other hand, the data registered a decrease of 1% in the United States, but the decrease was smaller than that calculated in the second quarter (-8.0%).

