MEXICO CITY 25-Jul-2022 .-The gap between households in the country with lower incomes and those who have more resources is 16.4 timesdespite the programs and social assistance for the population with the lowest income, according to data from the Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

The latest version of this survey -which dates from 2020- warns that the Total average quarterly household incomes of decile I is 10 thousand 928 pesos of 2022. While in the case of households with more resources, that is, from decile X, the income is 179 thousand 552 pesos.

Although the gap has been reduced between both deciles, since in 2018 it was 18.3 times, It is still not possible to deal with informality, which is, among other factors, what generates the gap is of such magnituded, according to experts.

The National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) continues to recommend that federal, state and municipal authorities look for more formalization mechanisms economically active population.

“Not only continue with the policy of increasing minimum wages, but once new sources of employment are being created, which are more in the formal sphere that guarantee a higher monthly income,” said José Nabor, general secretary of the Coneval.

He argued that the gap between the first and the tenth decile is worrying because it restricts the type of spending that can be carried out by first decile householdsespecially in education, health, including in the development of pension funds voluntary that unfortunately they cannot carry out.

“This type of inaction that comes with having such a low income conditions the exercise of the social rights of households and people who are part of these low deciles, especially the first.

“An important part of the fact that this gap remains high is that the majority -or at least a high percentage of them- of the workers who stay within decile 10 are very surely within the formal market of the economy and those of decile I in the informal” assured Nabor.

In 2016 the average salary for formal occupation was 8 thousand 837 pesos and for informal workers 4 thousand pesos, a difference of almost 5 thousand pesos, exemplified.

While for the first quarter of 2022, workers in the formal sector have income of 9 thousand 305 pesos and those of informal sector one of 4 thousand 623 pesoswhich clearly shows that the gap remains.

Formalization would not only help people who are part of the lowest income decile, but also those in the second, third and up to fourth decileNabor assured.

In turn, José Medina Mora, President of Coparmexconsidered that the economic model should be reconsidered since, despite the fact that there has been growth in the countrypoverty levels have increased.

“There has been growth but with a lot of inequality. Poverty has increased, it should be a fairer development. A good part of the productive sector is in the informal sector and we need to accompany all those who participate in the informal economy so that they integrate into the formal sector “, commented the business leader.

He said that to make a turn requires that there be Rule of lawtrust for investment to create more and better paid jobs.