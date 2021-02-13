Household deduction Swedish People’s Party calls for a two-year experiment domestic help – Henriksson: “I am convinced that an increased domestic help raise the employment rate ‘

The study questioned the employment effects of the household deduction. The NCB wants to drastically increase the reduction on an experimental basis, from the current € 2,250 to € 7,500, in order to obtain more information.

Rkp: n chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson calls for a two-year experiment to look at the employment effects of the household reduction.

According to Henriksson, the scope of the aid should be extended and the maximum amount should be increased from the current EUR 2,250, for example to EUR 7,500.

“I am convinced that an increased domestic help raise the employment rate. When households consume more, businesses benefit, ”Henriksson said in a speech to the party council on Saturday.

On the household deduction there has been a heated debate since the recent publication of the State Economic Research Center Vatt and the Wage Earners’ Research Institute PT research on the subject.

According to the researchers, the services entitling to the household deduction are not consumed more due to the reduction, so no new jobs will be created in the service sectors as a result of the household deduction. The scheme was considered to favor high-income earners and there were no grounds for extending it.

The study sparked an extensive and in some cases critical debate on how to implement it. According to Henriksson, the study drew unnecessarily quick conclusions.

“The study was based on the situation in Sweden in 2007, when it was introduced in Sweden, and on the other hand, it was based on 2009, when Finland and the whole world were in the deep waves of the financial crisis.”

“In that sense, the time has passed, and I’m pretty convinced that should not be so bold, that would make the experiment, so we could get fresh information on employment impacts,” he says.

Current the government cut the household deduction from the beginning of 2020. The maximum amount of the deduction decreased from EUR 2,400 to EUR 2,250 and the amount to be deducted from 50% to 40% of the remuneration when purchasing from a company.

The issue is topical again, when new employment measures are to be outlined in the spring framework debate.

“We certainly have different views on the board, but this is also a measure that needs to be on the table when the board goes into mid-strife. We must not rule out any measures now that could help us get more jobs, ”says Henriksson.

Despite recent research, the reduction has been welcomed in several parties, albeit with slightly different emphases. For example, the Prime Minister’s Party in the SDP the development of the reduction in favor of low-income earners has been considered and raising its ceiling has not been considered a priority.

The government has previously stated that it is exploring possible changes to the household deduction, including whether it would be possible to introduce a support system alongside it, in which even the lowest-income earners could benefit from a benefit such as the household deduction.

In addition, the purpose has been to find out whether the planning costs of energy renovations could be included in the reduction and whether the reduction could be made available to the shareholders of the housing companies. A study has also been included in the government program as to whether the reduction percentage could be higher if repairs at home improve energy efficiency or are used to phase out the use of fossil fuels for heating.

Also the Christian Democratic Party government on Saturday called for changes in its position on the household deduction.

The party believes the cut in support should be abandoned. In addition, according to the party, the reduction should be developed with a higher share of compensation for care and household services and the elimination of deductibles from the elderly.