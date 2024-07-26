Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/26/2024 – 9:53

Brazilian household debt with the financial system fell 0.2 percentage points between April and May, from 47.7% to 47.5%, the Central Bank reported. The record in the historical series, of 49.9%, was registered in July 2022.

Excluding real estate debts, household debt fell by 0.1 percentage points, from 29.9% to 29.8%.

Desenrola Brasil ended in May, benefiting 15.06 million people with the negotiation of R$53.07 billion in debts, or 0.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to the Ministry of Finance, there was an 8.7% reduction in defaults among the most vulnerable population in the country, considered a priority group for the program. Of this group, 5 million people were reached, with the negotiation of R$25.43 billion in debts.

The amount of household income spent on debt servicing fell by 0.4 percentage points between April and May, from 26.1% to 25.7%. The record high of 28% was recorded in March and April of last year.

Discounting real estate loans, income commitment fell from 24% in April to 23.6% in May.