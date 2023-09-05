In September 2022, they were 79.3%; CNC research, however, shows that 30% of the country is in arrears in the month

The percentage of indebted families dropped to 77.4% in August compared to July, when it registered 78.1%. It is the lowest level since June 2022 (77.3%). The result is from the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey of CNC (National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism) released this Tuesday (September 5, 2023). Here’s the full of the research (429 kB).

CNC’s projection is that the proportion of indebted consumers will follow a downward trend and reach 77% in September, but will rise again in the last months of 2023, ending the year close to 78%.

According to CNC economist Izis Ferreira, the reduction in the percentage of indebtedness reached all income brackets surveyed. The specialist attributed the result to the drop in inflation in recent months and the hiring of professionals with a lower level of education by the labor market.

“This has led people to take a break from their budget. A smaller number of them has sought credit for the consumption of goods and services”he stated.

The percentage of families with overdue debts reached 30% in August. It is the highest volume in 8 months. “They are people indebted in different ways, with more than one type of debt. We are talking about a consumer who has more than one credit card, a payroll or some type of loan”he said.

The survey also shows that 12.7% of the population says they are unable to pay their debts from previous months. According to the CNC, the result represents a record in the historical series, which began in January 2010.

Credit cards account for 85.5% of debts. In sequence, there are booklets (17.1%), personal credit (9.2%) and car financing (7.9%) and house financing (7.5%).