The Consumption Intention of Families in Brazil rose 11% in 1 year and reached 78.5 points in April, the highest value since May 2020. In April 2021, it was 70.7 points. The data are from CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism).

The increase is the 4th in a row. The indicator increased 2.7% in the last 4 months. However, it remains below 100 points (satisfaction level) since April 2015.

The main positive highlight was the perspective of families in relation to Current Employment, which reached 103.9 points. There was also an increase in the income perspective. That is, the data describe that families are now more secure in terms of employment and income than in the same month of 2021.

“Most respondents (34.5%) felt as secure with their job as they did last year, a lower proportion than the previous month (34.8%), but higher than in April 2021 (33 ,two%). On the other hand, the portion that feels more secure with their job increased from 28.3% in March to 29.5% this month, the highest percentage since April 2020 (37.2%).“, says an excerpt from the survey.

Talking about income, the survey describes that the data show that most families considered their income level to be the same as last year, with a percentage of 41.0% compared to 41.0% in the previous month and 39.6% in April. of 2021.

Despite the positive data, there was a deceleration of the Current Consumption indicator, which grew 1.2% in the month. The main causes are the effects of the war and internal economic difficulties, such as high interest rates and high inflation.

“The not yet fully established effects of the war abroad and domestic problems with inflation and interest rates have led consumers to be more cautious with their long-term bets.“, says the study.

The survey consists of seven items. Four of them – Current Employment, Current Income, Term Purchase and Current Consumption Level – compare the consumer’s perception in relation to the same period of the previous year. The other items refer to the perspective of professional improvement for the following six months, consumption expectations for the following three months and assessment of the current moment regarding the acquisition of durable goods.

CNC states that the result for the month is “strongly influenced by the recovery of the labor market“.

Here’s the intact (245 KB) from the survey carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism.