The Household Consumption Intention (ICF) recorded, from April to May, a growth of 4.4%. It is the fifth consecutive increase in the indicator, measured by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

As a result, the index reached 79.5 points on a scale from zero to 200 points, the highest level since May 2020 (81.7 points). In comparison with May last year, growth reached 17.7%. The data were released today (24), in Rio de Janeiro, by CNC.

influences

From April to May, the increase was driven by assessments of the professional perspective (7.1%), the time to purchase durable goods (5.5%) and current income (4.5%).

The increase of 17.7% compared to May 2021 was mainly influenced by the professional perspective (25.3%), by the consumption perspective (24.7%) and by current employment (21.8%).

In the analysis by income bracket, it was observed that consumption intentions increased more in families with lower incomes (up to ten minimum wages), with increases of 4.8% in the month and 18.5% in the annual comparison. For those earning more than ten salaries, the increases were 2.8% and 15.3%, respectively.