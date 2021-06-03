Commercial Street in Terrassa, on April 23. CRISTÓBAL CASTRO

The end of the state of alarm in May launched the Spanish into bars, restaurants and shops in a way not seen since before the Great Recession. The private activity index, which indicates the monthly evolution of consumption by Spanish families, stood at 59.2 points out of 100 in May, the highest figure since 2006, an optimism that was shared by sellers and manufacturers, according to the index. PMI published this Friday by the consulting firm IHS Markit. “The sector [servicios] is prepared for rapid growth in the coming months “, explains in the note Paul Smith, economic director of the entity,” since customers and consumers [en España] they are clearly interested in returning to some form of normalcy. “

The PMI is a leading indicator of the economy that asks the purchasing managers of 350 Spanish service companies to value from 0 to 100 the evolution of their activity compared to the previous month, in this case April. A figure above 50 indicates an increase in purchases and an expansion of the economy, and below, a contraction.

In addition to private consumption, the prestigious consultancy also publishes the companies’ commercial activity index, which collects their monthly evolution of their order volume on a line from 0 to 100, the IHS Markit benchmark indicator. In May it stood at 54.9 points for the Spanish services sector, its highest level since the summer of 2015. The industry performed even better, standing at 59.4 points, a level not reached since 1998.

Strong levels of consumption in Spain and the European Union are fueling the debate on inflation, which reached 2% last month in the eurozone, touching the psychological barrier set by the European Central Bank and reaching levels not seen since 2018. ” Recent data suggests some upside risks to the inflation outlook this year, ”Rory Fennessy, an economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a report on Monday that the price hike should be temporary due to high energy prices: “This year’s inflation will be largely driven by transitory factors.” From Oxford Economics they calculate that the probability of a period of high global inflation being established is 10%.

The rising cost of the energy component, together with the lack of raw materials such as plastics, metals and wood in the international market, is pushing up industrial prices with greater intensity, which were affected by unprecedented inflation in the euro area. However, from IHS Markit they rule out, for the moment, that high manufacturing prices translate into a severe increase in prices for final consumers: “For now, as demand and sales are still in a recovery phase and there is ground to be recover, the power to fix prices and the ability to pass them on to the end customer remain limited ”.