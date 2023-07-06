High inflation and the loss of purchasing power of Spaniards due to not updating their salaries in the same proportion as prices have risen are causing private consumption to deteriorate. During the first quarter of the year, household consumption contracted by more than 1% and will continue to do so in the second half of the year due to the problems faced by households in coping with high prices and the rise in interest rates that impacts the Euribor and that is affecting millions of families with variable rate mortgages.

The Esade Economic and Financial report presented this Thursday reveals that the data for the second quarter are being “very heterogeneous”. Professor Manuel Hidalgo confirmed that the second quarter will close positively -with growth of approximately 0.6% of GDP, according to EsadeEcPol estimates- but there has been a “certain cooling of the economy as if it were already preparing for a second more negative semester than the first». All the indicators that show this cooling come from the service sector, especially associated with trade and consumption.

See also They transfer to the hospital a seriously injured in a work accident in Cartagena Related News



Its real-time GDP measurement tool provides growth for the second quarter of 0.6%, the same percentage that the economy grew in the first, and between 1.9% and 2.1% for the second quarter. set of the year From Esade they assure that this growth forecast has been reduced in recent weeks because it had even predicted an increase in year-on-year GDP of 2.3% but “the indicators for the month of June have not been as good as expected”.