In Nizhny Novgorod, due to a sharp power surge, almost all household appliances in 426 apartments of the Verkhniye Pechery microdistrict went out of order. The local prosecutor’s office will check this fact, according to website supervisory authority.

The prosecutor’s office learned from open sources that due to an accident at a transformer substation in the microdistrict, general house antenna amplifiers, lamps, power supply units for heat energy metering devices do not work, and Internet providers’ equipment has failed. In addition, the station for receiving and transmitting data from cold and hot water meters was damaged.

Elevators in four ten-storey buildings also failed, according to Regnum. Local residents reported that instead of 220 volts, a current of more than 380 volts suddenly began to flow into the power grid, which simply burned out household appliances. It is also known that the workers of the emergency brigade did not immediately manage to get to the faulty substation, since all of its doors were covered with snow.

At the end of 2020 in St. Petersburg, due to an accident on a high-voltage line, a residential area was de-energized. The incident occurred in the municipal district of Sosnovaya Polyana, Krasnoselsky District. 193 apartment buildings were left without electricity. Three weeks earlier, about 7 thousand residents of Krasnodar were also left without electricity due to an accident on the power supply networks.

