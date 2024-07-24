Ciudad Juárez— Unidentified persons set fire to an abandoned house that was used to murder a man last Monday in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported.

The unused house on Batalla de Puebla street at the intersection with Casa de Janos was burned down, where a man was shot in the head on Monday night, an incident in which three suspected perpetrators were arrested.

A team of firefighters went to the house to put out the fire and confirm that there were no victims inside.

Neighbors said that house was used by drug addicts from the neighborhood to get intoxicated.