On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted in favor of abolishing the group discount for health insurance. This discount turned out to be a cigar from its own box, but what consequences does that have for the wallet?

Collective health insurance can be taken out with your employer, the municipality, associations or interest groups. The idea behind the group discount was that if a large group of people took out health insurance at once, health insurers could give the insured persons a discount on the premium.

As mentioned, this group discount turned out to be a cigar from its own box. The healthcare premium was first increased for everyone, after which a certain group of policyholders received this back as a discount. In addition, it was the intention that the group discount would lead to falling health care costs, now that it appears that these savings have hardly been realised, if at all.

Don’t focus on discount

With rising inflation, gas prices and petrol costs, this group of policyholders will feel as if a discount is being taken away in difficult times, says Mirjam Prins, health insurance expert at comparison site Independer. It would be about 11 million people who have joined a collective.

“But don’t be blinded by a discount,” says Prins. “With a discount on a more expensive policy, you can in some cases be more expensive than if you take out a cheaper basic insurance.” How you will notice the abolition of the group discount in your wallet mainly depends on what will happen to the healthcare premium.

It seems inevitable that health care premiums will be higher than in previous years. It was recently announced that the healthcare premium is expected to rise by 15 euros, from 125 to 140 euros per month. This does concern the calculation premium; an estimate of the healthcare costs that are reimbursed under the basic insurance.

The amount of the premium

“It is up to health insurers to what extent they go along with this expected increase, they may even take into account the abolition of the group discount, but we can’t say anything about that yet. The government will announce the actual amount on Budget Day, after which health insurers will publish the amount of their premiums on November 12.”

It is expected that the abolition of the group discount will result in a clearer policy offer. Moreover, it is all a bit fairer, is the reasoning. Because individually insured parties contributed to the discount of collectively insured via a premium surcharge.

What can you as a consumer pay attention to? "Look at what kind of care you expect to need, pay close attention to what you ultimately have to pay below the line and choose the best health insurance policy for you," advises Prins. Finally, it is good to know that the abolition of the group discount only applies to the basic insurance. "The minister only has something to say about that, the supplementary insurance does not fall under the influence of the government." The group discount on the basic insurance will be abolished with effect from 1 January 2023.





