Terrifying accounts of survivors of the ISIS attack on Palma, in the north of Mozambique, they are getting to know each other at this time.

A boat carrying 1,200 people, who managed to escape the deadly attack by insurgents linked to the jihadist group in the north of that country of Africa, arrived at the port of Pemba, 2,500 kilometers from the fighting, on a ferry chartered by the French oil company Total.

Some cried upon arrival, after passing days hidden in the bush, after fleeing the city of 75,000 inhabitants, under attack for 8 days.

They were looking for relatives in the port, which was overflowing with people waiting for them and looking for them or asking their acquaintances, with photos in hand, about their families.

Many had lost their parents, their children, their husbands and brothers in flight.

Displaced people from the city of Palma, in Mozambique, settle in a stadium converted into a refuge in Pemba, this Friday. Photo: AFP

Aid workers were at the port to feed those disembarking from the ferry. They had not eaten in the bush for days.

Police and soldiers controlled crowds of people, excited to see rescued relatives, during the attack that began last week in Palma o desperate for news of their missing relatives or from their homes.

The ferry, organized by the energy company Total in coordination with the Mozambican government and the UN, docked around 8 a.m. local time in Pemba.

The French company, which has a gas project on the Afungi peninsula near Palma, said in a statement that there were almost 1,200 passengers on board, mainly women and children.

A humanitarian official said the government was screening those arriving in Pemba to prevent the infiltration of armed groups into the city, 250 kilometers from the attack.

Testimonies of terror

The survivors had managed to flee Palma when jihadist militants entered the city on Wednesday of last week from three fronts. They attacked the military installations, the police, the banks, the hotels. They bombed the city with mortars, RPG and well equipped.

Very well organized, with maps and lists, They searched for people house to house and beheaded them. They looked well trained and in black uniforms. Twelve South African militiamen are believed to be among their ranks.

The streets of Palma and the beach are covered with bodies, many of them beheaded, and include children, according to witnesses who managed to flee.

Children and adults displaced from Palma, in Mozambique, arrived in Pemba this Friday, fleeing the horror. Photo: EFE

There are hundreds of missing and an estimated 2,000 civilians and military personnel have died in the attack. Today the Isis controls half the city.

But Western special forces have arrived in the area to support the Mozambican military and South African mercenaries, hired by the Mozambican government in the area, who have been strengthened in the port.

Many people were believed to have dispersed in the bush surrounding Palma and on plantations near the beach, or tried to escape by boat, according to aid workers.

Mariamo Tagir, who arrived on the ferry, told Reuters TV that she had spent seven days in the bush, crying every day. “I don’t know where my son is. It is very painful, “he said.” The situation is really bad, many deaths, “he described.

Attack on foreign energy companies

Islamist insurgents have been increasingly active in the surrounding province of Cabo Delgado province since 2017. This is almost 3,000 kilometers from Maputo, the capital, in a predominantly Muslim area.

.Although it is not clear if they have a unified goal or what they are fighting for. But they are opposed to the presence of multinational companies, in an area rich in gas and mining, where French and Americans have settled.

The district where Palma is located is adjacent to $ 60 billion worth of natural gas projects. Around 110,000 people live there, according to United Nations estimates. More than 40,000 sought refuge in that region, after fleeing the attacks elsewhere in the Cabo Delgado province.

The Mozambican government has confirmed dozens of deaths in Palma, including those of at least seven foreigners. It was when the militants ambushed vehicles trying to escape from the Amarula hotel. A South African was confirmed dead. Between 60 and 100 foreigners are missing.

The city of Palma, in Mozambique, has been under siege by jihadists for more than a week. Photo: AFP

Dead british

British national Philip Mawer, who had been missing since the attack, “was probably also killed in the incident,” said his employer, RA International. In a statement, on behalf of his family, he said a body was recovered, which matched his description, but was not formally identified. “The family is devastated by the loss,” the statement said.

Philip Mawer’s family said Thursday that it looked like he had died while trying to escape the deadly assault on the city from Palma last week.

Mawer’s family described him as a “beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend.”

RA international, the leading remote site service provider, has confirmed that seven staff members, including Mawer, are still missing, following the March 24 attack in Palma.

The statement from Mawer’s family said: “The nature of his chosen line of work was to be in the most dangerous corners of the world. Philip’s career had previously taken him to Somalia, Sierra Leone, Algeria, Afghanistan, and Yemen. His ability to get things done in the harshest environments made him a valuable colleague. “

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office said: “We are deeply concerned by this latest development. We are in close contact with the family and are working with the Mozambican government and the Met police to confirm further details. “

The official text added: “We support the people of Mozambique against the threat of terrorism and we are working with the government to restore peace and stability.”

The fighting continues

In Palma, military operations to retake the city continued on Friday. According to images filmed by local news station TVM, soldiers were seen carrying rocket-propelled grenades and weapons in the area, as well as reinforcements arriving by helicopter.

“I can’t say now that we have the whole town under control,” army spokesman Chongo Vidigal said in the pictures. However, the security forces did have a presence in the port area.

Most of the media was cut off after the attack began on March 24. The government in Maputo does not heed calls from the press.

Aid groups believe the attack has displaced tens of thousands of people. Hundreds, including many foreign workers, have been evacuated by air.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a tracker for the UN migration agency showed that more than 8,100 people had been displaced, almost half of them children.

About 20% had made it to Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, and others had shown up in the Mueda, Montepuez and Nangade districts in other parts of the province. However, the full scale of victims and displacements remains unclear.

Paris, correspondent

