





The presidential campaign of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) started to have as its HQ a house that belonged to the ex-Minister of Finance of the military dictatorship Delfim Netto, in Pacaembu, west of São Paulo. On an area of ​​1,400 square meters, close to the stadium, the residence was acquired by the former minister of the "economic miracle" in 1988 for 18 million cruzados and was used for decades as the office of his consulting firm.

The property remains in the name of Capres Participações, which was opened by Delfim in the 1980s. The former minister, however, left the company in February 2020. The documentation only states that Delfim and his late partner sold their quotas for R$ 680 thousand. There is no record of how the property was transferred from the old to the new partners, nor about the built-up area.

Today, in the region – one of the most expensive –, the average cost per square meter is on average R$ 9,559.00. With gray bricks and stone on the facade and sloping roof, the two-story property sits in the center of an expansive garden. At the age of 94, Delfim has been living on his farm in Jundiaí (SP).

With low walls, the property contradicts the concerns of PT chiefs with Lula’s safety. Wherever he goes, the former president is accompanied by security guards and Federal Police agents. In addition to them, the house is also protected by a black-spotted white mutt that growls and barks at anyone who ventures near the gate and fences.

The PT states that the contract was signed by the party “according to the electoral legislation, which provides for this situation from the 20th of July of the electoral year, after the party convention has been held”. The party, however, did not report the amount paid for the rent.

“The contractual conditions were established with the company that owns the property, under market conditions and meeting the purposes intended by the lessor. The values ​​will be informed to the Electoral Court, which will disclose them according to the law”, says the caption, through a press release note. The report did not locate the former minister.

In December 2018, the house was searched and seized by Lava Jato. The operation was named Buona Fortuna, in reference to one of the former minister’s companies. Investigators suspected that Delfim received bribes through consultancy services provided by his nephew Apolônio Delfim Netto, who admitted that he received BRL 240,000 for consultancy services to Odebrecht in cash.

The money would originate from contracts with contractors for the construction of the Belo Monte Plant, in Pará, a work carried out under the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government and contested by indigenous people and riverside dwellers. In a plea bargain, Andrade Gutierrez executives reported the payment of bribes of R$ 15 million to Delfim. A complaint was even offered, but the case ended up being transferred to the Electoral Court and returned to square one. There have been no further prosecutions by the MP since then.

Debut

The first event after PT’s migration to the new HQ took place this Thursday, 4th, to announce the withdrawal of the candidacy of deputy André Janones (Avante), who announced support for PT. Ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) – Lula’s deputy on the ticket – attended, and PT chiefs such as Gleisi Hoffmann and Jaques Wagner. Former Dilma government leader in the Chamber, Cândido Vaccarezza (Avante) was also there. Initially, he was not recognized by security, and he waited hunched over the gate until he was released.

From being a member of the military government signatory to Institutional Act N. 5 (AI-5), the economist gained the role of advisor to former President Lula during his government and, in mid-2006, he was even quoted to be minister for the second term. PT. Never happened.

Behind the scenes, the former minister started to be treated at Palácio do Planalto as an interlocutor with Antonio Palocci. Years later, the former minister would denounce Delfim in his agreement with the PF.

During the pre-campaign, former President Lula used several addresses as his HQ. Meetings with coordinators and allies were frequently held in hotels in the south zone and in Bela Vista, and at the headquarters of Fundação Perseu Abramo, in São Paulo. The PT also received politicians and artists in his rented residence in Alto de Pinheiros. Unlike the new HQ, Lula's house can barely be seen behind its high walls. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.








