House Speaker Johnson: Biden Should Resign Immediately

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has called on incumbent President Joe Biden to resign immediately. He posted a corresponding statement on social media X.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president,” the statement reads. According to the politician, Biden should immediately step down as head of state.

Earlier, Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance made a corresponding statement. “If you can’t run for office, you can’t hold it,” stressed the associate of US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

On July 21, 81-year-old Joe Biden announced that he would not seek re-election as head of state. According to him, he will focus on fulfilling his duties until the end of his term. The American leader promised to disclose the details of his decision in an address to the nation next week.