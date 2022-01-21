A house on the Kegelstraat in Rotterdam-Delfshaven was shot at around 1 a.m. in the night from Thursday to Friday. No one was injured and the police arrested two suspects. During an investigation into the shooting, police came across a possible explosive device under a car.
