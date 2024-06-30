Juarez City.- A man descended from a Jeep Cherokee black and shot 14 times against the facade of a house, located in the Morelos III neighborhood, this morning.

Municipal police from the Southern District went to Tetecala and Basigochi Norte streets to respond to reports from residents of the area, who said they had heard several gunshots at around 1:00 a.m.

A preventive agent said that when they arrived at that site, they found damage to the wall, a window and the door of a house, owned by Daniel Said C.C., who said he was resting and heard noises outside his house, when he looked out he saw a man get into a black Jeep and escape.

Ministerial police officers on the night shift arrived to take note of the damage caused by the bullets.