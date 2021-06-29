Russian security agents did house searches on Tuesday morning ochtend with two well-known investigative journalists in Moscow. The raids on the journalists of Proekt (The Project) came shortly after the publication of an investigation into the Russian Interior Minister’s belongings and his links to criminals.

Proekt is an independent research platform, founded in 2018. The approximately fifteen journalists do a lot of research into the ties between politics, business and mafia. Last year they broke the news of a secret daughter of Putin. The searches took place at the home of founder and editor-in-chief Roman Badanin and journalist Maria Zjolobova. Deputy editor-in-chief Mikhail Rubin was also detained for questioning. Proekt’s website was down for a short time on Tuesday.

According to Badanin’s lawyer, the formal indictment revolves around a film by Proekt from 2017 about Ilya Traber, a controversial businessman from Saint Petersburg and friend of Putin. The journalists are suspected of defamation. Zjolobova told Russian media she has no doubts that the house searches are really about the new investigation.

Spacious country house

In the research, which has so far been Proekt’s website as can be seen on YouTube, it concerns secret villas of Vladimir Kolokoltsev, former policeman and since May 2012 Minister of the Interior. Kolokoltsev’s son Alexander (32) owns a spacious country house outside Moscow worth 13.8 million euros, according to Proekt a gift from the criminal group Izmailovskaya. The land registry does not mention anything about the villa. Another house worth 2.3 million euros is in the name of his sister-in-law, but would actually belong to Kolokoltsev.

Independent media in Russia are more likely to expose the corruption of politicians through their assets. Earlier revelations by opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation FBK about the wealth of then Prime Minister Medvedev and President Putin drew a lot of attention inside and outside Russia.

Since the beginning of this year, the repression of independent media in Russia has increased sharply. Journalists are intimidated and arrested – temporarily or otherwise. Media as VTimes and meduza were labeled ‘foreign agent’, causing advertisers to drop out. VTimes has since been discontinued. Everything indicates that the Putin government wants to suppress criticism as much as possible in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in September.

