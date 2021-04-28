The premises of Donald Trump’s lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have been searched in the wake of the Ukraine affair.

New York City – So far, Donald Trump has probably protected him – now Rudy Guiliani has to answer before the law. Police raided the residence and office of the former New York City Mayor. Electronic items were confiscated, reported the New York Times citing anonymous sources.

According to reports from the newspaper and the television station, this is what happens CNN and NBC about the 75-year-old’s involvement in the Ukraine affair. This had led to the first impeachment proceedings against ex-President Donald Trump * (74). Guiliani is Trump’s lawyer. US media had repeatedly reported that Guiliani’s prosecution had so far been blocked by Trump – but now the Democrat Joe Biden * (78) is in office. The seizure therefore marks a turning point.

Investigations allegedly focus on the Ukraine affair

Trump’s camp had tried to link Biden’s son Hunter with alleged dodgy deals in Ukraine. Giuliani urged the Ukrainian authorities to investigate Biden senior and junior, allegedly in vain. The New York Times reports that the investigation is also focusing on whether Giuliani exercised unfair influence over the Trump administration on behalf of businessmen from Ukraine.

The authorization by a judge to inspect a property with a lawyer, especially that of an ex-president, is rare – so it can be assumed that there are already clear indications against the former New York mayor.