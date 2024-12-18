There was a house search at the financially troubled German Equestrian Association (FN). This was confirmed by the association based in Warendorf. The background is a public prosecutor’s investigation “concerning suspicions in the area of ​​economic crime,” according to an association statement. “The FN is cooperating fully with the investigative authorities and is providing all necessary documents,” the association said. When asked, the Münster public prosecutor confirmed the search. The reason was an initial suspicion of infidelity after preliminary investigations by the police in Münster following a complaint, said senior public prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt to the German Press Agency. The allegations against five defendants, some of whom still work for the association and some of whom have already left, concern commission payments and a pension system. However, it is still unclear whether this is relevant under criminal law. The FN has not been able to calm down since the financial problems became known. The association recorded an unexpectedly high loss in the past 2023 financial year. Instead of the planned 450,000 euros, the deficit is 976,000 euros. The finance director then had to leave and defended himself legally. Hans-Joachim Erbel resigned as president in July. General Secretary Soenke Lauterbach, who has also been criticized, is leaving the association at the end of the year. After the turmoil surrounding the economic problems, the 50-year-old originally resigned on September 30, 2025, but is now leaving much sooner.