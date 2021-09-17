In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a major overhaul of the roof of a house on Prospekt Mira, in which a major fire occurred two months ago, has been completed. This was reported by the press service of the city administration.

According to the authorities, the contractor completely dismantled the old insulation and the remains of the burnt structures. Then the specialists reinforced the parapet, mounted a new rafter system. A galvanized sheet with a polymer coating was chosen as a coating, writes IA SakhalinMedia…

In addition, the installation of ventilation ducts, chimneys, fan pipes, sewerage and drainage systems has been completed. The heating system and damaged elements of the expansion joint were restored in the attic. All wooden roof structures were covered with a fire retardant compound.

The authorities of the city and the region rendered comprehensive support to the victims of the fire, the authorities say.

In August, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk administration sent payments to residents of house No. 39 on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street, whose apartments were damaged in a fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out on the evening of 7 August. By the time the rescuers arrived, the roof of the house was on fire throughout the area. No one was killed or injured as a result of the accident.