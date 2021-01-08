The leadership of the Republican faction in the House of Representatives of the American Congress does not support the idea of ​​members of the Democratic Party to remove from office the incumbent President Donald Trump, whose term will soon expire.

Lower House Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy said in a written statement that “the impeachment of the president 12 days before the expiration of his term will only split the country further.”

The politician also said that he had established a dialogue with President-elect Joe Biden, who will take office on January 20.

McCarthy intends to discuss with the new head of state how Republicans and Democrats should work together to reduce the heat and unite the country to solve pressing problems.

Trump supporters stormed into Congress on January 6 and thwarted the approval of the presidential election, which was won by Biden. The parliamentarians managed to complete this procedure only the next day.

The riots killed five people, including a police officer. 50 law enforcement officers were injured. On the fact of the storming of the Capitol, more than 40 criminal cases were opened.