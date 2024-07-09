Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/09/2024 – 20:41

The Chamber of Deputies approved new changes to the high school reform on Tuesday (9). The proposal had already been analyzed by the Senate and will now be sent for presidential sanction.

The amendment proposed by Congressman Mendonça Filho (União-PE) maintains the increase in the number of hours of basic general education provided for in the original bill, from 1,800 to 2,400 hours in the three years of high school for students who do not opt ​​for technical education. The total number of hours of high school education remains at 3,000 hours in the three years.

Related news:

To complete the total workload in three years, students will have to choose an area to study in depth with the remaining 600 hours. The choice can be between one of the following training itineraries: languages ​​and their technologies, mathematics and their technologies, natural sciences and their technologies or applied human and social sciences.

The proposal had been amended by the Federal Senate, which were rejected by the deputies. Among them, a section that required high school to have at least 70% of the curriculum as basic subjects and only 30% for training itineraries. Mendonça excluded this point and, therefore, training itineraries could cover more than 30%.

Mendonça Filho was also against including Spanish as a mandatory language, as it would create ongoing public expenditure, especially for the states. According to him, Spanish could be mandatory, as long as the state network adopts it. “You can’t impose this rule on the whole of Brazil,” he said.

Congressman Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) filed an appeal to reinstate the requirement. He emphasized that Spanish is not a mandatory language, but merely an option in relation to English. “We are not forcing students to choose Spanish: 70% of students who take the Enem choose Spanish,” he stated.

*With information from the Chamber Agency