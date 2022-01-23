Dutch house prices rose the most in December in more than forty years. With a price increase of more than a fifth, it was in any case the strongest increase since Statistics Netherlands (CBS) started keeping these figures in 1995. Older data are more difficult to compare, but according to CBS economist Peter Hein van Mulligen, the last time that homes became more expensive was in the late 1970s.

