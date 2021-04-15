A woman looks at the window of a real estate agency in Terrassa (Barcelona), last March. Christopher Castro

The real estate market has not just raised its head. If operations collapsed in January, in February they recovered, but what fell were prices. In the second month of 2021, 44,833 house sales were signed in Spain, which represents 1.1% more than in the same month of the previous year, according to statistical data compiled by the Notary Public and released this Thursday.

It is not a great advance, but it is an undoubtedly positive figure, especially if one takes into account that it is compared with the last month before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain (the first state of alarm was declared on 14 March of last year). However, the sector has become used to many months of incomplete joys (if not hardships). The bad news for February came on the side of prices, which fell by 5.1% year-on-year.

This lowering of the houses is the highest since last summer and represents a change of absolute inflection in the trend, positive, that was observed since last October. In the last quarters of 2020, the rate of price decline gradually slowed down. And the amounts even debuted positively, albeit with a slight 0.1%, in the first month of 2021. The recovery, however, did not find continuity in February, which shows that the pandemic continues to shock the sector. The general fall in prices is also based on what is the largest segment of the market, second-hand free-standing flats, whose prices fell by 6.3% compared to February 2020. This time the construction flats were not spared either. new (-3.6%) and only single-family homes saved furniture, with amounts that increased 0.9% compared to 12 months earlier.

The good behavior of single-family houses is one of the most stable trends that, so far, the pandemic has left. Experts relate it to confinements, which would have caused an increase in demand for properties that have private spaces such as gardens or terraces. The latest data from notaries abound in this direction: the growth of 1.1% in sales in February is broken down into a year-on-year drop in apartment firms (-2.9%) and a new boom in single-family homes, which they grew 14.6%. Within the flats, the new construction did show a good performance (sales rose 14.1%). In absolute figures, properties in collective blocks were still dominant (33,429 purchases), but single-family (11,404 purchases) increasingly take more of the pie.

Good news in the mortgage market

The good general progress of operations also translated into good news for the mortgage market. Notaries report the signing in their offices throughout Spain of 31,827 mortgage loans, 4.9% more than in February 2020. Most of them (24,623 mortgages, 10.3% more) were for the purchase of a home. Residential assets are therefore those that are pulling the bandwagon of the sector, whose evolution becomes negative when observing the credits destined to the purchase of other types of real estate or those whose purpose is construction. The average amount of a mortgage for the purchase of a home stood at 137,936 euros, 3.6% less than in the same month of the previous year.

For Juan Villen, director of the mortgage division of the Idealista portal, the data released this Thursday point to “a certain recovery in the market”, although the pandemic prevents clear conclusions from being drawn. “We continue with high levels of uncertainty, which does not allow us to see a clear pattern of behavior for the coming months,” he said in an analysis released by the portal to the media. Villen believes that the low interest rates and the offers of the entities are encouraging families to apply for mortgages to buy a house, but also warns that “the average financing percentage remains at levels of 75%, historically low, as a result of the risk control measures of the banks ”, which“ is excluding a part of the population with a low level of savings from having access to home ownership ”.