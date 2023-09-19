Homes, prices increasing in Italy in the second quarter of 2023 (+2%)

Housing prices on the rise in the second quarter even if the slowdown phase of the trend dynamics is confirmed. Second the Istatthe price index of homes purchased by families, for housing or investment purposes, increased by 2% compared to the previous quarter and by 0.7% compared to the same period of 2022 (it was +1% in the first quarter of 2023) .

READ ALSO: Leo freezes workers’ hopes: “Thirteenths, complicated tax cut”

It continues in the second quarter slowdown phase of the trend dynamics of house prices, which fell to 0.7%, from +5.2% in the second quarter of 2022. The new deceleration is essentially affected by the slowdown in new home priceswhose growth rate stands at 0.5%, on an annual basis, a sharp slowdown compared to the previous quarter (it was +5.3%), while those of existing homes rise by 0.8% (slightly accelerating from +0.3% in the first quarter).

READ ALSO: Financial Times, attack on Meloni: “Honeymoon over with investors”

At a territorial level, the annual evolution of house prices goes against the trend, with prices growing at North (where the liveliness of Milan stands out) and in decline in the Center and in the South and Islands.

TO Milan there was an increase, on an annual basis, of 7.1%, an acceleration compared to the previous quarter (it was +5.8%). Turin follows where there is a trend increase of 4.1% (it was +0.7% in the previous quarter) while Rome recorded the most limited growth, equal to 0.6%, decelerating from +1.9% in the previous quarter.

Subscribe to the newsletter

