The Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) the bill that establishes specific protective measures for children and adolescents who are victims of domestic and family violence. The text considers the murder of children and adolescents under the age of 14 a heinous crime.

The proposal was named the Henry Borel Law, in reference to the 4-year-old boy who died last year from internal bleeding after being beaten in the apartment where he lived with his mother and stepfather, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Plenary followed the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), and approved most of the senators’ amendments to Bill 1360/21, of the deputies Ale Silva (Republicans-MG) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP). The text will be sent to the presidential sanction.

The Maria da Penha Law (Law 11,340/06) is taken as a reference for the adoption of protective measures, police and legal procedures and medical and social assistance.

As in cases of violence against women, crimes of this type committed against children and adolescents, regardless of the penalty provided, cannot be applied the rules of the law of special courts. Therefore, the conversion of the penalty into a basic food basket or a fine in isolation is prohibited.

PROTECTIVE MEASURES

If there is an imminent risk to the victim’s life or integrity, the aggressor must be immediately removed from the home or place of coexistence by the judge, chief or police officer (if there is no chief officer).

According to the bill, the police authority must:

refer the injured person to the SUS (Unified Health System) and the IML (Medical-Legal Institute);

refer the victim, family members and witnesses (if children or adolescents) to the guardianship council;

ensure police protection when necessary;

and provide transport for the victim and, if applicable, for his/her guardian or companion, to a shelter service, or a safe place when there is a risk to life.

After that, the judge must be notified and will have 24 hours to decide on other protective measures, such as:

determine the immediate seizure of a firearm in the possession of the aggressor;

communicate the fact to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for appropriate measures;

and determine the referral of the person responsible for the child or adolescent to the legal assistance agency, if necessary.

Other protective measures are the inclusion of the victim and his family in assistance at social assistance agencies; inclusion in a victim or witness protection program; the referral of the child or adolescent to an institutional shelter program or to a substitute family, if necessary; and your enrollment in a school closest to where you will be staying, regardless of whether there is a vacancy.

PUBLIC MINISTRY

According to the final wording sent to the sanction, the Public Ministry will have new attributions:

requisition the police force and public health, education, social assistance and security services, among others;

and inspect public and private establishments that provide assistance to children and adolescents in situations of domestic and family violence, and must adopt appropriate administrative or judicial measures if irregularities are found.

PREVENTIVE PRISON

At any stage of the police investigation or criminal investigation, the aggressor may be held in preventive detention, but the judge may revoke it if there is no reason for its maintenance.

The representative of a child and adolescent victim of domestic violence, as long as he is not the perpetrator of the aggression, must be notified of the process against the aggressor, especially regarding his entry and exit from prison.

The Guardianship Council may request the removal of the aggressor from the home, domicile or place of coexistence with the victim. In cases of risk to the physical integrity of the victim or to the effectiveness of the urgent protective measure, the prisoner will not be granted provisional release.

MEASURES AGAINST THE AGGRESSOR

The protective measures against the aggressor are also similar to those of the Maria da Penha Law, such as:

removal from home;

prohibition of approaching the victim and their family members;

ban on going to certain places;

restriction or suspension of visits to children or adolescents;

attendance at recovery and reeducation programs;

and suspension of possession or restriction of carrying a weapon.

Failure to comply with protective measures by the aggressor may result in imprisonment from 3 months to 2 years. In the case of arrest in flagrante delicto (prohibited approach of the victim, for example), release on bail may be granted only by the judge.

PROPERTY VIOLENCE

The project defines patrimonial violence against this group as any conduct of retention, subtraction, partial or total destruction of their personal documents, assets, values ​​and rights or economic resources, including those intended to satisfy their needs, provided that the measure does not fall within the scope of educational.

QUALIFIED HOMICIDE

The approved text amends the Penal Code to consider homicide against a minor under 14 years of age as a qualified type with a penalty of imprisonment from 12 to 30 years, increased from 1/3 to half if the victim is a person with a disability or has a disease that implies the increase of your vulnerability.

The penalty of imprisonment will increase up to 2/3 if the perpetrator is the victim’s ascendant, stepfather or stepmother, uncle, brother, spouse, partner, tutor, curator, preceptor or employer or in any other capacity has authority over the victim.

On the other hand, the approved Senate amendment removes the increase in the penalty of femicide from 1/3 to half if the crime is committed against a person under 14 years of age.

The statute of limitations for crimes of violence against children and adolescents will begin to run from the moment the person turns 18, as is currently the case for crimes against sexual dignity. The statute of limitations is the period after which the State can no longer prosecute the suspect.

SLANDER

For detention sentences related to crimes against honor (slander, defamation and slander, for example), one of the approved amendments included, among the cases of a 1/3 increase in the sentence, crimes committed against children and adolescents, except slander, for which the code provides for seclusion.

DATABASE

The registration of the urgent protective measure must be done by the Justice in a database maintained and regulated by the CNJ (National Council of Justice) immediately after its grant, guaranteeing access to the members of the guarantee system created by Law 13.341/17, to the Ministry Public, the Public Defender’s Office and public security and social assistance bodies.

This system will also have the purpose of:

mapping the occurrences of forms of violence and their particularities in the national territory;

prevent these acts;

to make them cease;

prevent its reiteration;

promote the care of children or adolescents to minimize the consequences of the violence suffered;

and to promote the integral reparation of the rights of children and adolescents.

To achieve this purpose, the Union, the Federal District, the States and the municipalities may create and promote:

comprehensive and multidisciplinary care centers;

spaces for family and institutional care and sponsorship programs;

police stations, public defender centers, health services and specialized medico-legal expertise centers;

programs and campaigns to combat domestic and family violence;

and education and rehabilitation centers for offenders.

The statistics that these data will generate should be included in other systems, such as Suas (Sistema Único de Assistência Social) and in the Justice and Security System.

These services must share among themselves the information collected from victims, family members and other subjects of their affective network, respecting confidentiality.

EDUCATIONAL CAMPAIGNS

In the Children and Adolescents Statute, PL 1360/21 includes other actions in which the 3 spheres of government (federal, state and municipal) must act in an articulated way, such as promoting and carrying out educational campaigns on instruments for the protection of human rights of children and adolescents, including the existing reporting channels.

They will also have to permanently train police officers, education professionals and guardianship councils to identify situations of violence and aggression, in addition to highlighting the topic in school curricula at all levels of education.

The Senate amendment passed included the obligation to promote programs to strengthen positive parenting, education without physical punishment, and actions to prevent and combat domestic and family violence against children and adolescents.

Whistleblower

The project assigns the duty to report violence to anyone who is aware of it or witnesses it, in a public or private place, either through Dial 100 of the National Human Rights Ombudsman, to the tutelary council or to the police authority.

If you do not communicate, you may be sentenced to imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years, increased by half, if this omission results in serious bodily harm, and tripled if it results in death.

On the other hand, the approved text determines to the public power the guarantee of measures and actions to protect and compensate the person who denounces this type of crime.

In addition to the witness protection program, in which the whistleblower may be included according to the severity of the coercion or threat to physical or psychological integrity, he may be provisionally placed under the protection of a public security agency until a final decision on other measures is taken.

GUARDIAN COUNCIL

As for the guardianship council, the project creates other attributions, such as assisting children and adolescents who are victims or witnesses of domestic and family violence, or who are subjected to cruel or degrading treatment or violent forms of education, correction or discipline.

The service should also be extended to their family members to guide and advise on their rights and on the necessary referrals.

The council may also represent the police chief or the Public Prosecutor’s Office to request precautionary measures to protect the whistleblower of these crimes.

With information from the Chamber Agency.