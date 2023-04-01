Eek! Games has revealed the identity of the new guest Of House Partywho will be added to the game via DLC: the cosplayer Liz Katzone of the most famous in the world, as well as one of the sexiest, according to Playboy and For Him magazines.

Liz Katz in the game will play the role of a detectiveas visible in the presentation video that we have reported below, which also reveals some of the features of the DLC.

Liz Katz began her professional cosplay career in 2012, after winning IGN’s award for best cosplay at WonderCon 2012. This isn’t the first time she’s collaborated on a video game, as she is the voice of Bloodshine in Borderlands 3 She is also a huge fan of video games, including House Party of course which she discovered in 2020.

The full title of the DLC that will have her as the protagonist is House Party – Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery, in which she will have to deal with solving a murder case.

The DLC will include new choices, new cutscenes, new narrative content, many dialogues, animations and opportunities. Achievements will also be added and you will be able to hang out with Liz Katz all the way up to fornication. So Eek! Games didn’t repeat what it did with the Doja Cat DLC, which was criticized for lacking intimate scenes.

House Party – Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery will be available starting this summer.