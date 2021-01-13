In the American city of Palm Beach, Florida, at a record price, they decided to sell a mansion, which is located on a plot owned by US President Donald Trump. The owners want to get $ 140 million (over 10 billion rubles) for the object. It is reported by the Palm Beach Daily News.

Trump owned more than six acres (over 2.5 hectares) on the coast until 2008, according to the newspaper. However, the president soon sold it to a company associated with the name of Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev. A few years later, the entrepreneur divided the territory into three small plots and sold them. On one of them, the new owners built a house, which is now put up for sale.

The mansion and guest house are located on a plot of two acres (about a hectare). In total, the two buildings contain nine bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a bar, a billiards room, a gym and a terrace. There is also a swimming pool overlooking the coast. The interior of the buildings is made in light colors with accents in the form of white stucco and wooden beams.

In December, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner acquired a piece of land on the coast of the American Indian Creek in Miami, also called the “billionaire’s bunker.” The property was valued at $ 31.8 million (at the time, RUB 2.3 billion). The expert soon revealed the likely reasons that could have prompted Trump to buy, and suggested that the president’s family made such a decision for security reasons.

