Sharjah (Union)

The House of Wisdom in Sharjah has launched 3 summer camps that include a number of diverse programmes targeting children, youth, and fans of digital manufacturing and artificial intelligence programming, over a period of more than 40 days, and will continue until August 28.

The first camp is titled “Al Jazari Digital Innovation Camp”, and its activities are divided into main programs including: “Robot Geniuses” and “Creative Artistic Skills”. The second camp, titled “Hayy Ibn Yaqzan and Life Skills”, targets children and includes 5 interactive activities and various sessions, while the third camp, “Youth Category”, brings together a series of diverse cognitive and creative events and activities.

The camps aim to enable children and youth to develop themselves, enhance their intellectual and scientific skills that they need in their practical lives, and discover talents and abilities, as they provide a fertile environment for practicing artistic, sports and musical hobbies, and embarking on trips into the world of adventure and innovation.

Platforms for inspiration and excellence

“Our children are the future, and our youth are the leaders of tomorrow. That is why we seek to provide them with opportunities for growth and development, hone their scientific, social and artistic talents, inspire them to excel in various fields, and enable them to acquire the skills necessary to contribute to the renaissance of our society and enhance the status of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE. That is why we at the House of Wisdom call on parents to encourage their children to participate in our summer camps and their various programmes that suit all age groups,” said Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of Bayt Al Hikma.

As part of the “Al Jazari Digital Innovation Camp”, Al Jazari Lab at the House of Wisdom presents the “Robot Geniuses” program during the period from July 29 to August 1, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and provides an opportunity to learn and apply the basics of engineering, electronics and electrical circuits, and to learn about robots and programming using artificial intelligence.

“Creative Artistic Skills”

In the last week of the camp, the “Creative Art Skills” program will be launched and will continue from August 5-8 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, during which participants will learn artistic and creative skills using digital manufacturing techniques available in Al Jazari Lab, including mosaic arts, embroidery, and designing 3D soap molds.

The “Little Reader’s Corner” in Al Rashid Hall is hosting the second camp titled “Hayy ibn Yaqzan and Life Skills” targeting children aged 6-11 years, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm over a period of 4 weeks, continuing until August 1. It takes children on fun adventures that encourage them to explore and develop their hidden abilities, drawing inspiration from the story of “Hayy ibn Yaqzan” by the Andalusian writer Ibn Tufayl, and takes them on an entertaining journey to learn about natural resources, how to benefit from them, and how to preserve them.

“little children”

The second camp includes the “Young Children” program, which aims to encourage creativity among the 1-5 age group. It is implemented in cooperation with a number of Korean trainers from the Korean Dream Center Institute. In the “Taekwondo Session,” which will be held on Saturday, July 27, children will learn the basics of Taekwondo, by focusing on simple movements that enhance self-confidence and physical coordination.

The third camp targets adolescents and youth over the age of 12, and will continue until August 25, 2024. It includes interactive workshops, including the “Creative Crochet: Making Unique Bags from Recycled Materials” workshop, which will last for 4 days, from August 5 to 8. During this, participants will embark on a fun and environmentally friendly journey to make elegant bags from recycled materials, step by step, starting from turning old shirts into threads, and ending with adding the finishing touches to their personal bags.

On August 17, teens and young adults will have the opportunity to learn baking skills through two separate workshops, the first on “Making Zaatar Babka” and the second on “Making Cinnamon Rolls”.

The camp offers young people aged 16 and over the opportunity to enjoy a journey into the world of fragrant coffee beans over 3 days from August 23-25, in the “Art of Specialty Coffee Preparation Course by Drausi Coffee” daily from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, where they will learn about the history of coffee and participate in practical sensory experiences, transforming into baristas who master the art of preparing espresso and other coffee preparation methods.

The camps offer children and youth an experience that combines learning and entertainment, embodying the House of Wisdom’s commitment to raising generations capable of creativity, knowledge of nature, and protecting and preserving resources. It provides more information about summer camps and their various programs, and allows parents to register their children on its website.