Libraries are the memory of cities. Whenever a library was built, the peoples put an advanced step in the process of building and progress. Over a long history, the Emirate of Sharjah made a great effort in laying the foundations of culture and making reading a daily habit among all members of society, and here it is reviving the nation’s heritage and its cultural and civilizational project by establishing the “House of Wisdom” The latest model for the future libraries in the emirate, the edifice that blends in its design the aesthetics of ancient Arab architecture and contemporary engineering.

On an area of ​​12 thousand square meters, the visitor receives the place with its glass design, its prominent and tall metal roof and its surrounding gardens that include 331 trees and water fountains to take you on an exceptional tour between shelves of more than 300 thousand titles in various fields and specializations, including 11 in different languages, 105 thousand paper books and about 250 thousand books electronic.

As soon as the visitor begins his tour, he finds himself in front of an inner garden that resembles a glass box containing plants and water fountains that suggest to the visitor that he is in the East Asian mountains and in the most calm and serene places in the world. It is not strange that this garden, which is in the middle of the place, appears like a large lamp, as it has an open ceiling that allows rays The sun shines the whole place.

The place tells its story in all its details, as at the entrances to the corridors, halls and rooms there appear names that seem familiar at first glance, but call for questions. So what the visitor reads “Ibn Duraid Hall” until he brings up the history of science and knowledge through the Arab and Islamic ages. Who is Ibn Duraid? And he is reading a painting referring to an exhibition Khorezmi. “

As soon as the visitor reads the introduction to Ibn Duraid and reads that he is one of the most prominent poets and linguists who lived in the third century AH, he realizes that the “House of Wisdom” wants to tell everyone who enters it that this modern library in its future form in which robots move in the corridors is based on memory and history A deep and great culture that Arab civilization provided to humanity as a whole in the various fields of knowledge, literature and art, its 15 bubbles and halls, each bearing the name of an ancient Arab poet or scientist of medicine, mathematics, chemistry, language and others.

Here is the “Al-Jarhami Library” named after the poet Mudad Al-Jarahi, one of the most famous poets of the pre-Islamic era, and “Al-Khwarizmi Gallery,” the outstanding mathematician and geographer Abu Abdullah Al-Khwarizmi, as well as sections dedicated to children and adolescents.

Many of the visitors who followed the news of the “House of Wisdom” were curious about the printer it provides, and any reader can print his book and wrap it within five minutes. This is what can be known closely in “Al-Jazari’s Laboratory”, named after Badi Al-Zaman Al-Jazari, one of the most important inventors throughout history. This laboratory does not include this printer only, but also includes 3D printers, laser cutters and digital control machines that allow students and workers to design engineering models and robots all the possibility to complete their work and test their experiments.

One of the readers may ask, then, that it is a library and nothing more than that, but the visitor knows that it is more than just a library, as all the bookshelves that extend from the floor to the ceiling of the place and all these scientific halls are not only the house of wisdom, but there is a café, a restaurant, retreats for readers, yards to sit and relax, and galleries for art exhibitions. Platforms for theatrical and artistic performances, a store and even children’s playgrounds.

It might be nice for the visitor to conclude his tour of the House of Wisdom by sitting on the balcony of knowledge, where he can look out onto the outside courtyard of the place that includes Ghaf, fig and palm trees and waits for the sunset as it dyes its rays on the “manuscript” monument, which was built to celebrate the choice of Sharjah as the World Book Capital For the year 2019 by UNESCO to leave the House of Wisdom with images imbued with beauty and astonishment, reflecting its position as a new memory of the emirate that testifies to the emirate’s cultural achievements and inspires new generations and motivates them to continue the approach of knowledge.

Regarding the importance and uniqueness of the place, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of the House of Wisdom in Sharjah said, “This cultural edifice constitutes an exceptional case that reflects the connotations of the development project of the Emirate of Sharjah, which is based on the human being and his knowledge value and on the society with its stability, productivity and level of culture. It also confirms through the name chosen by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, stated that the roots of the Emirate’s cultural and civilizational project are an extension and natural product of the Arab civilization project, which constituted the historic House of Wisdom as one of its most important manifestations and achievements.

She added, “The House of Wisdom, in addition to its cultural status, carries a social and developmental value. It is a monument that includes spaces of various functions that provide an ideal environment for family meeting and interaction between different groups, nationalities and cultures on a common human basis. It is also a model for what large societies should be as it embraces social life paths.” It promotes the culture of reading, practicing constructive dialogue and spending ideal times that opens a window on the sciences and technologies that facilitate access to sources of knowledge, so that it will be a message from Sharjah to the region and the world that culture and knowledge are essential to building stable, strong and ambitious societies.