As part of a preliminary investigation opened against the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, for the alleged commission of the crime of illicit enrichment, her house was raided during the night of Friday, March 29, by the Prosecutor's Office and the Police.

The house of the president of Peru was raided by a group of police and some prosecutors during the night of March 29.

The Attorney General's Office gave the order as part of the preliminary investigation, opened on March 18, into illicit enrichment related to the case of some luxury watches belonging to the head of state.

Local media showed on video how a group of agents broke the lock on the main door of Boluarte's home in the Lima district of Surquillo, after not being attended to when knocking repeatedly on the house.

The ruler was not at home and only one of her children was there, according to the Peruvian media. Then one of the president's lawyers arrived.

The Presidency of Peru reported that Government Palace personnel “provided all facilities” to the Prosecutor's Office in the raid.

✅ Government Palace staff provided all the facilities for the diligence requested by the Attorney General's Office, which was carried out normally and without any incident. — Presidency of Peru 🇵🇪 (@presidenciaperu) March 30, 2024



The Prime Minister of Peru, Gustavo Adrianzén, declared this Saturday “outraged” by the raid and considered that there had been “an intolerable attack on the dignity” of the head of state.

The anti-corruption prosecutors and agents from the High Complexity Crime Investigation Division (Diviac) of the National Police of Peru, who raided the president's home, entered the Government Palace around 4:30 a.m. (9:30 GMT) this Saturday. in the historic center of Lima, where they will continue with the investigation proceedings.

Prosecutors carried out the operation for the purpose of searching and seizing luxury watches that, according to local media, Boluarte used in different public activities and supposedly has not declared as part of his assets.

The investigation is confidential and they cannot offer more information about the investigations, local authorities stated.

News in development…