Mexico City.- The daily debates on social media about whether or not Adrián Marcelo is “a psychopath”, whether Mario Bezares “Mayito” has already vindicated himself with the public or whether Mariana Echeverría lost followers on Instagram, are all based on one reality: the current edition of La Casa de los Famosos México 2024 is a true media event.

This was announced on Thursday by TelevisaUnivision through a press release, where the company said it was surprised and grateful for people’s interest in this reality show.

In the statement, they shared that the show has recorded “more than 6.5 billion video views on social media in just three weeks” that it has been on the air this season.

This makes it “the program with the most video views in the history of Mexico. This is 30 percent more viewers than La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 had during its entire broadcast.”

The elimination this past Sunday, during which Luis “Potro” Caballero had to leave the reality show, registered just over 35 million votes from the public, “audited by third parties,” according to the statement.

“The Casa de los Famosos México 2024 is an audiovisual milestone and social phenomenon never before seen on Mexican television and digital platforms,” ​​TelevisaUnivision said in the letter.

“We thank the audience and sponsors of this program for their interest in continuing to generate another extraordinary event on Mexican television for the world.”

The Casa de los Famosos México 2024, which currently features celebrities such as Gala Montes, Brigitte Bozzo, Arath de la Torre and Ricardo Peralta, still has six more weeks of programming planned.