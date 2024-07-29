The video game market is full of great talents who deal with many different components of video games. Obviously not all of them are developers, as there are for example interpreters, that is actors and voice actors who help create and bring the characters to the stage. Some of these are actors who also work outside the world of video games, such as Abubakar Salim.

Abubakara Salim is known for his role as Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, for his characters in the HBO series House of the Dragon and Raised by Wolvesas well as for the voice acting of characters from World of Warcraft, Diablo 4 and Stray Gods. Salim has also published his own game made with his own studio: Tales of Kendera: Zau.

In the midst of this long list of names, we have not mentioned another fundamental video game: Kingdom Hearts.