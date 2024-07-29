The video game market is full of great talents who deal with many different components of video games. Obviously not all of them are developers, as there are for example interpreters, that is actors and voice actors who help create and bring the characters to the stage. Some of these are actors who also work outside the world of video games, such as Abubakar Salim.
Abubakara Salim is known for his role as Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, for his characters in the HBO series House of the Dragon and Raised by Wolvesas well as for the voice acting of characters from World of Warcraft, Diablo 4 and Stray Gods. Salim has also published his own game made with his own studio: Tales of Kendera: Zau.
In the midst of this long list of names, we have not mentioned another fundamental video game: Kingdom Hearts.
Salim and his relationship with Kingdom Hearts
Salim joined GameSpot for an episode of Star Players, where he shared his history with video games and which ones hold a special place in his heart. It turns out that Kingdom Hearts, in particular, has had a massive impact on not only his work, but his life as a whole. According to Salim, sincerity” of Kingdom Hearts and its focus on friendship have been a powerful force in her life.
“Honestly it had such an impact on me“…”, Salim said. “It influenced me a lot. It’s so emotional… The darkness comes and takes them away and he just wants his friends back. It was really very magical and it will always stay with me. I think it will always influence my work, everything I do. There’s a sincerity to it. An honesty. An authenticity.”
Speaking of the future of the saga, Kingdom Hearts 4 has an internally set release date, says a leaker.
#House #Dragons #Abubakara #Salim #Reveals #Video #Game #Saga #Marked #Life
Leave a Reply