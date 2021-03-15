House of the dragon is the first of four Game of Thrones spin-offs that HBO is preparing to expand George RR Martin’s fantastic universe. The series, which will adapt the book Fire and Blood, will tell about the fall of the Targaryens, and fans are looking forward to its launch in mid-2022.

At the moment, there is no specific release date, but the start of filming is scheduled for April. Also, details about his argument are coming to the fore. For example, Olivia Cooke told The Telegraph that House of dragon will have notable differences from the original series.

“It will not have the type of violence against women that has become the most iconic and controversial feature of the first seasons of Game of Thrones,” were the blunt words of the actress who will play Alicent Hightower.

The novels of George RR Martin continue to be a source of inspiration for the television network. Photo: Composition, HBO

Following these statements, she emphasized that she would not feel comfortable promoting violence against women without justification just to attract viewers. “I was lucky enough to read the script first and it has changed a lot compared to the first seasons of Game of Thrones. They’d be crazy if they included more of that today, ”Olivia Cooke explained.

House of dragon – official synopsis

The main story will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its fall in the revolution, and focuses on the events that occurred 300 years before Game of Thrones. A unique opportunity for fans of fiction.