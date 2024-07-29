The seventh season of House of the Dragon He arrived with new riders for several of his dragons, especially those under the protection of Rhaenyra Targaryen who is of the blacks. We first saw how Vermithor found his new companion, while Silverwing chose Ulf the White.

Ulf the White is a character who appears in the slums of Kingslanding as a guy who spends his time drinking over and over again. In the seventh chapter of House of the Dragon It just so happens that he is now the new rider of the Silverwing dragon.

Before having Ulf, Silverwing was ridden by Queen Alysanne Targaryen.

In the seventh chapter of House of the Dragon We see Ulf the White escape after Vermithor loses control and starts burning every human in front of him.

During his escape, he ends up in a kind of cave where he meets Silverwing, who seems to accept him immediately and without much fear.

Source: HBO

If that were not enough, at the end of the chapter we see Ulf flying with Silverwing over King’s Landing, attracting the attention of Aemond who was in a meeting with his council.

We also recommend: House of The Dragon releases a preview of the end of its second season and the war that the books boast about is coming

House of the Dragon: Ulf in the series and in the books

While in the series of House of the Dragon Rhaenyra is the one who calls the bastards to join her cause to find a new rider for her dragons, in the books it is her son Jacaerys Velaryon who takes on this task, convincing his mother that it is a good idea to continue.

Ulf in the books is from Dragonstone and served during the civil war. He was even a soldier who becomes the rider of Silverwing and fights in the Battle of the Gull.

Depending on what happens in the season 2 finale, both Ulf the White and Hugh Hammer could go in a direction that will have a very important impact on the show’s third season. What do you think of this character?

Speaking of House of the Dragon, Here we explain who the new rider of Vermithor is. We also tell you who Addam Velaryon is. Excited for the end? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.