We reached the fourth episode of House of the Dragon which somehow managed to catch our attention as we already saw the production invest in the fights between dragons. Beyond the graphic improvement, the question arises as to who Meleys is in the series and what is his historical background.

Below we will explain who Meleys is in House of the Dragonits history and other details that you should know about this winged being that followed Rhaenys Targaryen in her bravest moments.

It’s worth noting that there are plenty of spoilers coming from the second season of House of the DragonIf you’re up to date and have questions, keep going. If not, remember that this series is available through the Max service and on HBO via pay cable.

We also recommend:

Dragons in House of the Dragon

Who is Meleys in House of the Dragon

Meleys, also known as the Red Queen, was the dragon that once belonged to Alyssa Targaryen and was eventually ridden by Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, which is what we see happening during the Game of Thrones prequel series.

In the books she is described as a female dragon with scarlet scales and pink wings. As a young girl she seemed very gentle, however, she was no stranger to battle and was even considered intelligent.

During her early years of growth she was ridden by Alyssa who even carried the eventual King Viserys with her as she flew with her. The same went for Daemon.

Source: Max

After Alyssa’s death, Meleys was left without a rider, however, it was Rhaenys who began riding her, who even rode with her on her wedding day to Corlys Velaryon.

In House of the Dragon We see her in two very special moments, one when Aegon II is being crowned and another in a tough battle against the dragons of the King of Westeros and Aemond.

Meleys’ ending in House of the Dragon

In the final part of the fourth episode of House of the Dragon We see a tough fight between Meleys ridden by Rhaenys and Vhagar who was ridden by Aemond and Sunfyre who was ridden by Aegon II.

At first, Rhaenys’ experience in flying was very noticeable, so much so that with Meleys she managed to subdue Sunfyre with a moderate effort. The problem was that they didn’t count on Vhagar’s participation with Aemond, who also faced a lot of resistance, but it didn’t last as long as we would have hoped.

Source: Max

Both Meleys and Rhaenys fell in battle at the hands of the Green dragons, though they also left Sunfyre and Aegon II with considerable damage, and they will never be the same again.

Vhagar is the largest dragon within the House of the Dragon

In the HBO series and the Max streaming service, we see that Vhagar is the largest dragon. In the series we see that he is ridden by Lady Laena Velaryon, but due to situations that could be considered theft, he ends up being ridden by Prince Aemond Targaryen, although the latter cost him an eye.

Among Vhagar’s prey are Arrax, who was ridden by Lucerys Velarion – Rhaenyra’s son – and eventually Meleys.

If the series lasts long enough, we’ll get more battles between Vhagar and the rest of the dragons in House of the Dragoneven a decisive duel that we don’t know if it will see the light against Daemon.

Are you enjoying the second season of House of the Dragon? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.