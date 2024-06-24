One of the characters most recognized by those who read Fire and Blood is Daeron Targaryen, the fourth of Alicent Hightower’s children. Although he was very absent in the first season of House of the Dragonthe latest episode finally laid the groundwork for its introduction.

Daeron Targaryen is the youngest son of Alicent and Viserys I. Although in House of the Dragon he will barely be introduced, in the books he is even considered the ‘biggest threat to Rhaenyra’s reign. This is due to his role in the war and some events that lead him to be one of the most immediate contenders for the throne.

Here we get into a bit of spoilers for those who don’t follow the books. During the conflict, Daeron Targaryen saved Ormund Hightower’s life in battle, quickly promoting him as a knight and giving him the name Ser Daeron the Bold.

Source: HBO

His role throughout the war was to use his dragon Tessarion to explore the battlefields and carry out combat strategies. After the death of his brother Aemond and the disappearance of Aegon II, he became the most immediate successor to the throne. Maybe in House of the Dragon They decided to reduce his role in the series during the first season because it does not become so important until the war itself.

What can we expect from Daeron Targaryen in the second season of House of the Dragon?

Daeron Targaryen was only mentioned during the most recent episode of House of the Dragon. Taking the books into account, we can expect him to become a key player during the following episodes. In addition to the fact that its introduction already announces the adaptation of some very important battles.

Because he will be one of the characters closest to keeping the throne, could surely become a new fan favorite. Not only because of this fact, but because his story is also one of the most interesting and complex in the book. Do you already want to know him?

