The third episode of the second season of House of the Dragon featured a very special moment for Daemon Targaryen as during a vision he had a character named Alys Rivers.

Alys Rivers a bastard within the book Fire and Blood that tells us the events that occurred during the civil war between the Targaryen family that was known as Dance of the Dragons. In episode 3 of House of the Dragon he appears, but for a very brief moment that gives us an idea of ​​what is going to happen.

Now, what comes next will be a very big spoiler for many, so if you are not up to date with this series, the best thing you can do is not continue reading, but if you already have an idea of ​​what awaits us, then we suggest you continue reading so that your doubts are answered.

Alys Rivers, a bastard who would bear Aemond Targaryen’s son in House of the Dragon

As I already told you, in episode 3 of House of the DragonDaemon Targaryen has a vision in which he appears Alys RiversShe is a bastard of Lord Lyonel Stronf. Since she has no mother, they give her the surname Rivers, which is the one used by this kind of people in the Riverun area.

Much is said about her, especially that in addition to caring for the children of the lords, she was a kind of witch who kept herself young with sacrifices and using magic. Even when she becomes Daemon’s lover, it is noted that she is much older than her appearance appears.

She will eventually become important in the story as she becomes Aemond Targaryen’s lover after he wipes out the entire Strong family. It is widely said that she used positions, not only with Criston Cole, the King’s Hand and commander of the King’s guard, but also to sweet-talk Aemond.

Alys Rivers is supposedly carrying Aemond Targaryen’s bastard son. An additional detail is that she has visions that end up helping her allies.

We're going to be seeing a lot of Alys Rivers in the upcoming episodes of House of the Dragon, as Harrenhal will be a recurring setting.