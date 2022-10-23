The final episode of “House of the dragon” will arrive tonight on HBO Max after a major leak with spoilers for chapter 10. But before the civil war called “Dance of the Dragons” breaks out, there is a cruel event related to Aemond Targaryen that, as in the books of George R.R. Martincould become one of the bloodiest scenes in the world of “Game of Thrones”. What is blood and cheese?

From now on there will be STRONG SPOILERS for the season finale and what could happen in the second.

Spoiler alert! Photo: Composition LR/Gerson Cardoso Rafael

The death of a young Targaryen

Just like in the book “Fire and blood”when Aemond Targaryen and Lucerys Velaryon are sent to Storm’s End to ask Lord Borros Baratheon’s help in the war, comes the death of a rider and his dragon.

Lucerys and Arrax are defeated by Aemond and Vhagar in a quick and unfair fight. Photo: Composite/HBO Max/House of Wiki/

After the king’s refusal, Lucerys ride his little dragon Arraxes to quickly get out of the place, but Aemond climbs onto the gigantic vhagar to chase him.

Finally, the Targaryen prince murders his nephew (son of Rhaenyra) in an event called “Eye for an eye”. Vhagar bites Arraxes’ neck and decapitates him, while the lesser Velaryon falls from above into the sea to his death.

blood and cheese

Given the above event, Daemon promises Rhaenyra revenge. for the death of his son. And this is where the issue comes in. blood and cheese two peculiar characters: the first, a hit man; the second, a mouse catcher.

Illustration of Blood and Cheese. Photo: capture from Youtube/Wizarding Channel

Daemon sends a letter to the Red Keep claiming that he would apply “a child for a child” after Lucerys’s murder. So he contacts Mysaria aka ‘White Worm’his ex-wife, because he knows the secrets of the castle.

In such a way, Blood and Cheese are sent to kill one of Helaena’s children. who was married at the time to her brother, King Aegon Targaryens.

Helaena Targaryen in “House of the Dragon”. Photo: HBO Max

The two infiltrate the Red Keep and reach Alicent’s bedroom. They gag her and wait for Helaena and her two children to enter the room.

Helaena is forced to decide between the death of the younger Maelor and the older Jaehaerys. Thinking that her 6-year-old son did not understand anything and was the lesser evil, she chooses that the youngest die.

Blood and Cheese infiltrated the Red Keep with the children of Helaena Targaryen. Photo: capture from Youtube/Wizarding Channel

Cheese spares the boy’s life and tells him to remember that moment for when he grows up, because his mother chose his death. Blood then beheads Jaeharys, thus killing the king’s heir and eldest son.

The killers take their heads. Afterwards, Blood is captured, but Cheese, who knew all the secret entrances to the castle, manages to escape. Mind you, Aegon orders all mouse catchers to be slaughtered.