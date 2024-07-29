Episode 7 of the second season of House of the Dragon He saw a moment when Vermithor, one of the most iconic dragons in the entire universe created by George RR Martin, finally had a new rider.

In a moment of desperation, Rhaenyra Targaryen found herself in need of finding more dragonriders, even though they were not of such direct blood. In Chapter 7 of House of the Dragon a kind of recruitment of bastards took place.

This brings us to the story of Vermithor, who was King Jaehaerys Targaryen’s dragon. In the books he is described as a winged creature with bronze and cinnamon scales and his eyes were made of molten bronze.

Source: HBO

Vermithor was a dragon who could withstand the presence of men, although in chapter 7 we see that he did not have much mercy towards many possible descendants of the Targaryens.

A bastard blacksmith was the one who managed to become the rider of this enormous dragon, almost as big and old as Vhagar.

We also recommend: House of the Dragon: these are the most important battles coming in the Dance of the Dragons

House of The Dragon: Hugh Hammer is the new rider of Vermithor

In chapter 7 of House of the Dragon We see that a bastard blacksmith named Hugh Hammer became Vermithor’s rider, after other supposed bastards perished by the dragon’s flames.

Unlike the books, the TV series shows Rhaenyra as the one looking for the bastards to ride the dragons and fight her war, while in George RR Martin’s writing, Jacaerys Velaryon is the one looking for the new riders.

What follows is a spoiler of what could be the end of the second season of House of the Dragon.

Vermithor was a key player in the Dance of Dragons, especially in what is known as the Battle of the Gull. Together with Silverwing, they landed on Rhaenys Hill during the fall of King’s Landing at the hands of the Blacks.

Are you excited for the end of the second season of House of the Dragon? Speaking of this series, the preview of chapter 8 is out. Here we explain who Addam Velaryon is. Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.