Fans of “Game of Thrones” can now see a new trailer for “The House of the Dragon”, the first spin-off series in the history of HBO Max. As expected, dragons, fights and betrayals anticipate the arrival of this plot.

Arriving in mid-2022, the series tells the story of House Targaryen 200 years before the epic events of “Game of Thrones.” Among the characters that we will see we have King Viserys I, Princess Rhaenrya, the first daughter of Viserys and Prince Daemon, the younger brother of Viserys.

Trailer for “House of the Dragon”

What will we see in “The house of the dragon”?

With the series exploring the actions of the Targaryen family in Westeros 200 years earlier, Fans hope that the spinoff will depict the event known as the Dance with Dragons, the civil war of the Targaryens, in its chapters.

Game of thrones spin off is in development. Photo: composition/HBO

The fiction has been written by Miguel Sapochnik (who has already directed important episodes of GOT), Ryan J. Condal and the executive producer and author of the original saga of books George RR Martin.

Although the final season of “Game of thrones” left some fans feeling disappointed, “House of the dragon” seems to be ready to offer an epic return to the story created by George RR Martin, especially after it was announced that the new HBO show It has had a greater investment than that of its predecessor.