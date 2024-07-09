Since they started broadcasting House of the Dragon Fans of George RR Martin’s books are eagerly awaiting the adaptation of A Dance with Dragons. This was the conflict that finally ended the Targaryen lineage after they were the most powerful.

The second season is finally heading towards this conflict that will surely encompass the rest of its episodes and the already announced third season. To prepare you for what’s to come, here’s a compilation of the most important battles that will likely make it to the big screen. There will obviously be spoilers, so proceed with caution.

The biggest battles we’ve yet to see in House of the Dragon

The Battle of Gullet could be the next major one we’ll see in House of the Dragon

After the recent events of Rook’s Nest surely the closest battle in House of the Dragon It is the Battle of Gullet. Here Aegon III is almost captured by a fleet but manages to escape with his dragon. However, Vyserys is unable to escape and becomes a prisoner.

Source: HBO

His half-brother Jacaerys flies with his dragon after the fleet to free him. However, the commanders knew exactly how to confront a dragon so they implemented a strategy to weaken it. This causes the dragon to fly too low, so it ends up crashing into the sea and throwing its rider who finally dies at the hands of several archers. Since it is the death of another of Rhaenyra’s children, it is very likely that we will see it on screen.

The Fall of King’s Landing

It is precisely the death of Jacaerys that fills Rhaenyra with an implacable fury that makes her attack King’s Landing with her dragons. He takes advantage of Sir Criston Cole and Aemond’s absence to attack this city together with Daemon and his dragon, Caraxes.

Source: HBO.

This battle is one of the most important in the book so it will surely be in House of the DragonThe impact is such that even Alicent tries with all its might to agree to peace. However, Rhaenyra’s hatred is so great that she prefers to take revenge against the murderers of her children rather than stop the massacre in which her kingdom is plunged.

Butcher’s Ball battle will give us another major death in House of the Dragon

Shortly after the fall of King’s Landing we have the Battle of Butcher’s Ball. Here a group of disguised blacks manage to ambush Sir Criston Cole and his men. The battle turns cruel and in the process almost all of the men die, including Cole.

Source: HBO.

Without a major piece for the greens, this battle gave a decisive victory to Rhaenyra. However, Aemond with his dragon Vhagar continued to sow chaos in the kingdom. Daemon constantly searched for him on his dragon but it took him a long time to find him. All this could serve as material for very interesting episodes in House of the Dragon.

The Battle Over God’s Eye

Remember the name of this battle because it is not only important, but it could give us the best dragon fight in the entire series.This confrontation saw Daemon, Aemond and their dragons face off in a thrilling and brutal aerial battle where neither emerged victorious.

Source: HBO.

After learning that Aemond frequented Harrenhal, Daemon decided to set out there and challenge him to a single combat. After 14 days, Aemond arrived to accept the duel and the two fought to the finish. Both dragons were pinned down as they fell into the lake below. At that moment Daemon leapt from his mount and pierced Aemond through the eye, ending his life. Of course the fall ultimately ended with both of them, though some believe there is a chance for Daemon to survive.

The assault on Dragonpit will be the highlight of all House of the Dragon

The assault on Dragon Pit marks a turning point in the war and will surely be the last thing we see in House of the Dragon. Following Rhaenyra’s multiple victories and betrayals to achieve them, a revolt began to form within King’s Landing.

A huge group of inhabitants rebelled and decided to attack all the Targaryen dragons. In the chaos, young Joffrey tried to escape on his mother’s dragon, Syrax. However, he threw it to its death, because he was not used to it. Rhaenyra lost another of her children.

Source: HBO.

The revolt forced Rhaenyra to flee with absolutely nothing. For a time she wandered the realm, trying to reach Dragonstone to breed new dragons. However, she was captured by Sir Alfred Broome who took her to Aegon II. The latter fed her to his dragon and that was how the battle between the two brothers ended. Perhaps this will be what we will see in the last episodes of House of the Dragon.

Even after Rhaenyra’s death there were a few small conflicts that eventually culminated in Aegon III being crowned king and ending the Dance of Dragons. However, they are rather ‘small’ so we wouldn’t be surprised if the show glossed over them or addressed them in a single episode. The ones we’ve included are the battles that will definitely be in either this season or the next. Which one are you most excited to see?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.