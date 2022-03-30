After months of waiting, there is now a release date. The prequel series de Game of thrones, House of the Dragonwill air on HBO Max beginning in August 21 to the delight of all fans.

House of the Dragon will consist of ten episodes set 200 years before the events described in Game of Thrones. The series is based on George RR Martin’s book, Fire and Blood, which chronicles the events leading up to the Targaryen Civil War known as the Dance of Dragons.

The stellar cast includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling. Below you can take a look at the announcement accompanied by a first official poster.

Principal photography wrapped in February, with George RR Martin commenting that he was thrilled to see the finished product.