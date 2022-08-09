House of the Dragon It will be the series that returns the universe of Song of Fire and Ice from George R. R. Martin to televisionafter the fiasco that were the latest seasons of game of Thrones, seeking to expand on TV the great lore that constitutes this fantastic universe. These are the parts of the book on which the series will be based.

Unlike the end of game of Thronesthe content that will be part of House of The Dragon yes it is found in the books of George RR Martinso we can at least trust that there will be no surprises on that side.

The series will take up the history of the Targaryen house, the family that ruled Westeros for centuries thanks to the power they acquired thanks to their bond with the dragons.yes This happens 200 years after the events that shape Game of Thrones begin, with the departure of Ned Stark and his family to King’s Landing.

We will know the history of the Targaryens before Daenerys | Source: HBO

Nevertheless, the history of the Targaryens is not told in a linear fashion. George RR Martin was careful in the way that he has been revealing everything he knows about this house, which ended with a crisis caused by Aerys II Targaryen, also known as the Mad King.

Mainly, House of the Dragon will be based on Dance of the Dragonswhich is the book that narrates the civil war of the Targaryensin which the different family factions of this same clan clashed to occupy the throne of the house and, later, take over the iron throne that gave them the power to control Westeros.

Likewise, will contain adapted parts that also come fire and bloodas well as from Dangerous Women: The Princess and the Queen. The content of these two books will serve to expand the conflicts that both gave rise to this civil war, as well as the consequences they had on the formation of the Targaryen government.

The history of the Targaryens is a central part of the world of Westeros | Source: HBO

These three books are the ones in which George RR Martin recharged the most to be able to shape the lore of his universeHowever, they were not taken into account for the development of Game of Thrones, which followed a much more linear story and with less derivative narratives to function as a series that had possible spin-offs or content that had nothing to do with the Stark family. .

Secondly, George RR Martin returns to executive production at HBO with this seriesso the things that are adapted will have the approval of the creator of this entire universe, at least before going to the screen.

