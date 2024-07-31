As if the White Walkers had escaped from the wall in droves, we can tell you that social media has just been clogged with spoilers from the season finale of House of the Dragon.

It turns out that the new land of spoilers, TikTok, obtained 30 minutes of video from the season finale of House of the Dragon. Sure, the account was deleted, but the damage was already done. Some of the content is already out there on Reddit, X, and other platforms.

What is it about? Honestly, there’s no point in giving spoilers without context because that ruins the surprise. If you really want to know what will happen, take a look at the Fire and Blood Wiki or, failing that, read George RR Martin’s book.

Source: HBO

It’s worth noting that the same thing happened back in the day with the first season of the series, spoiling the surprise for many viewers. Come on, everything that has to do with Game of Thrones seems to be doomed to leak online.

Also, we have to take into account that the situation is really complex with the series because after several bad trips, Daemon has an army, there are new dragon riders and the situation can get better.

House of the Dragon: what time does the second season finale come out?

The eighth and final episode of the second season of House of the Dragon will premiere on Sunday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time on both the HBO pay TV channel and the Max streaming service.

In this episode we will find out what happens next in this duel between the greens and the blacks, the consequences and, of course, the imminent announcement of the third season, which we can see from afar, because they surely haven’t recorded anything.

We'll be keeping an eye on everything to keep you informed and answer any questions you may have about House of the Dragon.