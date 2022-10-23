“Dance of the Dragons” It is a name more than suggestive. George RR Martin gave this name to the targaryen civil war to make us understand that the great fights in this war conflict would be between the flying creatures that appear in “House of the dragon”, the HBO Max series that keeps fans on edge with the end of its first season.
The fiction that adapts “Fire and Blood” has done well in not abusing this resource, since they are nothing less than 17 dragons that will appear in the series. But this time we show you 13 of them.
Dragons of ‘The Blacks’
The side that supports Rhaenyra Targaryen, at least for the moment, has no less than six dragons in its favor.
Syrax – Rhaenyra Targaryen
Caraxes – Daemon Targaryen
meleys- Rhaenys Targaryens
Vermax- Jacaerys Velaryon
array – Lucerys Velaryon
seasmoke- Laenor Velaryon / Addam Velaryon
Dragons of ‘The Greens’
Among those who defend Aegon II Targaryen, there are only two horsemen and dragons. However, Vhagar’s incredible size is considerably larger than most of the others.
Sunfyre – Aegon II Targaryen
Vhagar- Laena Velaryon / Aemond Targaryen
other dragons
Some of these horsemen and dragons had their moment of glory before and after ‘The Dance of Dragons’.
vermithor- Jaeherys Targaryens
Tessarion- Daeron Targaryens
Silverwing- alysanne targaryens
Tyraxes – Joffrey Velaryon
Moondancer – Baela Targaryen
#House #dragon #dragons #horsemen #fight #Dance #Dragons
Leave a Reply