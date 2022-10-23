“Dance of the Dragons” It is a name more than suggestive. George RR Martin gave this name to the targaryen civil war to make us understand that the great fights in this war conflict would be between the flying creatures that appear in “House of the dragon”, the HBO Max series that keeps fans on edge with the end of its first season.

The fiction that adapts “Fire and Blood” has done well in not abusing this resource, since they are nothing less than 17 dragons that will appear in the series. But this time we show you 13 of them.

Dragons of ‘The Blacks’

The side that supports Rhaenyra Targaryen, at least for the moment, has no less than six dragons in its favor.

Syrax – Rhaenyra Targaryen

Syrax and Rhaenyra. Photo: HBO Max capture

Caraxes – Daemon Targaryen

Caraxes and Daemon. Photo: HBO Max capture

meleys- Rhaenys Targaryens

Rhaenys Targaryens on Meleys. Photo: Composition/HBO Max

Vermax- Jacaerys Velaryon

Vermax, dragon of Jacaerys Targaryen. Photo: HBO Max capture

array – Lucerys Velaryon

Arrax and Lucerys. Photo: House of wiki

seasmoke- Laenor Velaryon / Addam Velaryon

Seasmoke and Laenor Velaryon. Photo: HBO Max capture

Dragons of ‘The Greens’

Among those who defend Aegon II Targaryen, there are only two horsemen and dragons. However, Vhagar’s incredible size is considerably larger than most of the others.

Sunfyre – Aegon II Targaryen

Sunfyre. Photo: HBO Max capture

Vhagar- Laena Velaryon / Aemond Targaryen

Vhagar and Aemond. Photo: HBO Max capture

other dragons

Some of these horsemen and dragons had their moment of glory before and after ‘The Dance of Dragons’.

vermithor- Jaeherys Targaryens

Vermithor and Daemon Targaryens. Photo: HBO Max capture

Tessarion- Daeron Targaryens

Tessarion. Photo: Ice and Fire Wiki

Silverwing- alysanne targaryens

Silverwing and Alysanne Targaryen. Photo: Ice and Fire Wiki

Tyraxes – Joffrey Velaryon

Tyraxes. Photo: Ice and Fire Wiki

Moondancer – Baela Targaryen