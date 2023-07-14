













This is what a new report suggests despite the fact that Hollywood is practically stopped. Why will filming continue on this sequel? All because it doesn’t take place in the United States.

Most of the actors of the second season of House of the Dragon They are not American but British. They are covered by another union, which is called Equity.

Members of this organization are prohibited from closing ranks with those of SAG-AFTRA, which was to be expected.

The fact is that the actors and actresses in the US had a long time without making a strike at the national level. The last time was in the 20th century, in 1980.

Equity shared a statement explaining its position and that it ‘saves’ the work done with the second season of House of the Dragon.

The union, which currently groups 47,000 artists, said that ‘fully supports our sister union in their claim, and the action their board has agreed to take’.

To the above, he added ‘Equity is also experiencing bullish commitments that attempt to undermine its collective agreements’.

Equity ended by saying ‘SAG-AFTRA counts on our total solidarity in this fight’. Another reason why the organization cannot join the SAG-AFTRA strike is that UK law prohibits it.

Any actor or actress who decides to do it on their own will end up fired or sued. Another advantage that the second season of House of the Dragon It’s that their scripts were ready before the writers’ strike.

Writers and artists decided to join their strike and nobody knows how things will end. Apart from House of the Dragon We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

